Mumbai’s Water Metro Project Picks Up Pace As Station Designs, Travel Plans Come Under Review | Nitesh Rane X Account

Mumbai: A meeting was held at Mantralaya on Wednesday regarding the proposed Mumbai Water Metro project, which aims to strengthen transportation connectivity in the city and provide Mumbaikars with a faster, traffic-free travel alternative.

According to the tweet shared by Nitesh Rane, the Industrial Design Centre (IDC), IIT Bombay, delivered a detailed presentation on the concepts and designs of the proposed Water Metro stations. Discussions were held on the layouts and infrastructure plans for stations proposed at Belapur, Vashi, Gateway of India and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

📍६ मे २०२६ | मंत्रालय



मुंबईतील प्रवासाला चालना मिळावी तसेच जलद व ट्रॅफिकमुक्त प्रवासाचा पर्याय मुंबईकरांना उपलब्ध व्हावा यासाठी प्रस्तावित मुंबई वॉटर मेट्रो प्रकल्पासंदर्भात आज मंत्रालयात बैठक पार पडली.



Industrial Design Centre IIT Bombay यांच्याकडून वॉटर मेट्रो स्थानकांच्या… pic.twitter.com/jVeYuUQGWD — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) May 6, 2026

The presentation also covered the proposed design of docks, passenger handling systems, traffic management plans, as well as the movement and turning arrangements for boats operating under the project.

Officials discussed various aspects related to commuter convenience, operational efficiency and integration of the Water Metro network with existing modes of transport in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The proposed Mumbai Water Metro project is being viewed as a major step towards enhancing water-based public transport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and reducing pressure on the city’s overcrowded road and rail networks.

Maharashtra Maritime Board Invites Bids For Mumbai Water Metro Phase 1

This news comes in a few days after the Maharashtra Maritime Board invited bids to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) for the Mumbai Water Metro – Phase 1, marking a key step in expanding the city’s water-based transport network. The request for proposal (RFP) was issued on April 17.

The overall project is planned to be implemented in three phases, with Phase 1 targeted for completion by 2029, with an estimated civil infrastructure cost of around Rs 1,621 crore.

Phase 1 of the project, will cover 16 routes, including eight existing and eight new corridors, and involve the development and upgradation of 26 passenger terminals, along with navigational and emergency infrastructure.

As per the Maritime board, out of the total 26 terminals the existing Gateway of India, NMIA, and Nariman Point are being implemented by the Authority and/or other designated agencies, and therefore are excluded from the core scope of this assignment.

However, the Consultant is made responsible for coordinating with these agencies and managing all interface requirements to ensure seamless integration with the Mumbai Water Metro.

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