Mumbai: Water level in lakes increases to 98.8%

Mumbai: The water level in all the seven lakes that cater to the city has reached the full capacity of the lakes. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the water level was recorded at 98.82 per cent, including all the seven lakes, on Thursday at 6 am.

The water level reached 98.82 per cent, at 14,30,224 lakh litres, at the time of recording, which is said to be sufficient till September 2020. Thus, there would be no water cuts imposed on citizens like the previous year.

According to a senior BMC official, every day 3,958 litres are drawn from the seven lakes, which are Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Bhatsa, Central Vaitarna, Bihar and Tulsi, to provide water to the citizens.

This year, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi and Bhatsa got filled and started to over flow early in July. Of the seven lakes, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna and Central Vaitarna are considered to be vital among the seven lakes.

Currently, the water level of Bhatsa is 98.74 per cent, Upper Vaitarna is at 98.51 and Central Vaitarna has got 98.49 per cent.

After the monsoon gets over, BMC checks the water level in lakes, as 14,47,363 lakh litres of water is required to fulfill the city's needs for an year.

Last year, at the end of the monsoon, the level in the lakes were 92 per cent and hence in November authorities had imposed water cuts in the city.