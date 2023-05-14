Mumbai: Water leakage concerns in AC local train addressed, WR assures problem resolved | FPJ

Mumbai: Following repeated complaints of water leakage from a coach in a specific air-conditioned local train, Western Railway (WR) has thoroughly checked the rake and is now hopeful that the problem has been resolved.

The problem was first reported on Thursday when water was noticed leaking from the roof of the second coach from the Motorman cabin in a particular rake known as the underslung rake. WR authorities attended to the issue, but it resurfaced on Friday, prompting a thorough examination of the rake on Saturday.

Issue resolved, says WR official

According to a senior WR official, the technical team thoroughly checked the rake and tested the air conditioning system overnight in the car shed. During testing, no water leakage was reported in the rake, giving WR authorities confidence that the issue has been resolved. Passengers can now travel on the air-conditioned local train without any concerns about water leakage.

Passengers raise concerns over short-circuit

Passenger associations have expressed concern over the safety of commuters and urged the railways to immediately identify the cause of the incident. Shanker Iyer, a regular passenger of the air-conditioned local train of Western Railways, stated that it was a serious issue as there was a risk of a short circuit. He emphasized the need for the railways to promptly rectify the problem.

Currently, Western Railways operates 79 air-conditioned local services daily during weekdays, serving an average of 90,000 passengers daily. WR officials have assured commuters that they are committed to providing a safe and comfortable travel experience and will take swift action to address any issues that may arise.

