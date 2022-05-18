Mumbai: Water cut today, tomorrow in eastern suburbs

A 24-hour water cut is underway today and tomorrow, due to Phase-I of the diversion of waterways by the micro-tunnelling method by the BMC at Municipal Colony, Vidyavihar.
During this period, water supply will be shut in some parts of the eastern suburbs and there will also be low-pressure supply in some other parts.
As per reports, water supply is expected to be affected in Kurla, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Sion, King Circle, Matunga, and Parel due to the micro-tunneling work.
The BMC has requested citizens to keep the required stock of water on the day before the cut and to sparingly use water during the cut.