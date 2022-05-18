Navi Mumbai: Villagers on hunger strike in Panvel over water shortage

Villagers, social activists, and tribal women from Gulsunde Gram Panchayat in Panvel Taluka will sit on a hunger strike till death from May 18 against acute water shortage in tribal villages in Panvel taluka.

They alleged that the local Panchayat is not showing interest in solving the water problems of at least 6 villages including 4 revenue villages.

Despite a sanction for water management in the area, around 12,000 populations are forced to live with acute water shortage.

Santosh Thakur, a social worker from Gram Sanvardhan Samajik Sanstha, Bandhanvadi in Panvel says that around 12,000 populations have been facing water shortage for the last 15 years. “I have been following the issue in the last one year, government machinery is least bothered to solve the problem,” said Thakur, adding that this has forced them to go on hunger strike till death from 10.30 am on May 18.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:12 PM IST