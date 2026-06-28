Mumbai Water Crisis Deepens As Lake Levels Fall To 7%, BMC May Increase Water Cuts Amid Rainfall Deficit |

Mumbai: With no rainfall yet in the catchment area of the five important lakes located in Thane and Nashik districts and supply water to Mumbai, the water stock has dropped to 1.02 lakh Million Litres (ML) of 7.08 percent of their total capacity. The city currently faces a 10 percent water cut from May 15. With the situation this worsening the civic body is likely to increase another 10 percent water cut in the next few days.

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The heavy rainfall that lashed Mumbai on the night of June 23 and June 24 led to a marginal rise in water levels at the city's Tulsi and Vihar lakes. However, with little or no rainfall in the catchment areas of the major dams in Thane district, overall lake storage continues to decline. Modak Sagar is currently at 18.50 percent of its useful capacity, followed by Middle Vaitarna at 11.36 percent and Bhatsa—Mumbai's largest dam—at just 5.85 percent Tansa remains critically low, with only 0.41 percent useful storage.

To mitigate the ongoing water shortage, the state irrigation department has approved the release of an additional 2.33 lakh ML of reserve water from the Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes, even as the existing 10 percent water cut remains in force. "We have started drawing water from the Upper Vaitarna reserve stock as approved by the state government. With the India Meteorological Department forecasting a yellow alert for the next four days, we remain hopeful of rainfall. Depending on the situation, further measures, including a higher water cut or increase in restrictions on supply to commercial establishments, may be considered in the next few days," a senior civic official said.

As part of its water conservation measures, the BMC since June 16, has temporarily disconnected water supply to ongoing construction sites and swimming pools, as well as all new construction-related water connections are suspended until further notice. A 20% water cut has also been imposed on industrial, commercial and sports club establishments. The civic body has warned of strict action against anyone found wasting or misusing potable water.

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Water stock as on June 28.

Lakes.....current level(mtrs) ....Lowest level(mtrs)...useful content (ML)

Upper Vaitarna..594.96.....595.44....0

Modak Sagar....148.06......143.26...23,853

Tansa...118.93......118.87...589

Middle Vaitarna....240.72.....220...21,977

Bhatsa...108.17.....104.90....41,926

Vihar...77.04.....73.92....12417

Tulsi...133.36.......131.07...1699