Monsoon Cleanup Drive In Mumbai: BMC Chief Orders Garbage Clearance And Disinfection To Prevent Diseases |

Mumbai: With the onset of the monsoon, BMC Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde has directed civic officials to clear garbage and debris from housing society premises and carry out disinfection drives to prevent seasonal diseases. He also urged housing societies to maintain cleanliness and appealed to citizens to actively support the BMC's sanitation drives.

Appeal to Housing Societies and Citizens for Collective Action

Participating in a special cleanliness drive organised by the PMGP Cooperative Housing Society in Mulund (East) on Saturday, Shinde urged citizens to actively support the civic body's sanitation initiatives. He also directed civic officials and staff to ensure immediate preventive measures so that residents do not face any inconvenience during the ongoing monsoon.

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During the drive in PMGP Colony, civic workers pruned hazardous tree branches and cleared construction debris, garbage and discarded materials from the area. The operation deployed two dumpers, a tree-cutting vehicle, an odd-article tempo, a construction and demolition (C&D) tipper, a JCB and a workforce of around 35 personnel.

Shinde said the special drive was undertaken as large quantities of waste had accumulated in the locality, making its immediate removal essential before the monsoon. He warned that unattended garbage could lead to foul odour and increase the risk of seasonal diseases. Stressing that public health was a priority, Shinde said sustained citizen participation was crucial for the success of such cleanliness initiatives.

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