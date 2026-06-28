Chennai Man Held By Mumbai Customs For Smuggling Weed & Hashish From Bangkok | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs worth crores of rupees sourced from Bangkok. The agency officials said that investigation is underway to identify, trace and apprehend associates of the accused and to unearth the entire network involved in the smuggling of narcotic drugs.

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The officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Mumbai Customs had intercepted one passenger Karthik Kumar, a resident of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on the basis of specific intelligence, after his arrival at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok. Thereafter, the baggage carried by the passenger was examined by the Customs officers.



On examination, Kumar's trolley bag was found to contain clothes and 18 plastic packets containing 17,783 grams of greenish fruiting and flowering tops of a plant purported to be hydroponic weed and six packets were found to contain 535 grams of black coloured sticky substance in cake form purported to be hashish. The same were seized under the reasonable belief that they were being smuggled into India.

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The passenger was issued summons and his voluntary statement was recorded, wherein he admitted that he was aware that smuggling of narcotic drugs into India is an offence punishable under law, however, he indulged in the act for monetary gain. Accordingly, he was placed under arrest under the provisions of the NDPS Act.



"The investigation carried out so far reveals that the accused has acted in concert with other persons, whose identities and roles are yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is being done to identify, trace and apprehend such associates and to unearth the entire network involved in the smuggling of narcotic drugs," said a Customs officer.