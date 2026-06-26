Ratlam Police Seize ₹1 Crore of MD Drugs | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Police arrested an alleged interstate drug trafficker and seized 1 kg of MD (Mephedrone) worth around Rs 1 crore during an operation near the Mhow-Neemuch four-lane highway.

The action was carried out under the directions of SP Amit Kumar, with guidance from Additional SP (Rural) Vivek Kumar Lal and SDOP Jaora Sandeep Malviya. Ringnod Police SHO Anand Singh Azad led the operation.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap near Barkhedi Fanta in the Dhodhar area after following the provisions of the NDPS Act. During the search, officers recovered 1 kg of MD drugs from the accused.

The arrested accused was identified as Yunus Pathan (52), a resident of Kotdi village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district.

Police are interrogating him to trace the source of the contraband, identify intended recipients and uncover others involved in the trafficking network.

Inspector Anand Singh Azad, SI Raghuveer Joshi, SI Rajesh Malviya, ASI Ashok Chauhan and personnel from Ringnod Police Station and the Ratlam Cyber Cell were part of the operation.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the interstate drug supply network.