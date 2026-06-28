BMC To Set Up 5 New CAAQMS Stations Across Mumbai For Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring | File Photo

Mumbai: To strengthen air quality monitoring across Mumbai, the BMC will set up five additional Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) at a cost of Rs. 17 crore. The stations will continuously monitor key air pollutants, analyse air quality on an hourly basis and provide citizens with real-time air quality data.

Mumbai currently has 28 CAAQMS, including 14 operated by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), nine by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and five by the BMC. All are reference-grade stations that comply with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards for monitoring, calibration, quality assurance and data validation.

The BMC will set up five additional CAAQMS across Mumbai to provide real-time data on ambient air quality and the Air Quality Index (AQI). According to the civic body's Environment Department, the expanded monitoring network will help assess pollution levels, strengthen pollution control measures and support evidence-based policy decisions for a cleaner and greener Mumbai.

"The new stations will be installed at locations that do not overlap with the existing monitoring network of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the BMC and the SAFAR project," an official said. The project, including a three-year warranty and five years of maintenance, will cost Rs. 17.50 crore.

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The five new CAAQMS will be set up at C.D. Deshmukh Garden in Mulund (East), Pramod Mahajan Park in Worli, Aarey Garden at Chhota Kashmir in Goregaon (East), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Recreation Ground in Dahisar (East), and the BMC's Assistant Commissioner's Office in Khar (West).

According to the official, the automated stations will monitor key meteorological parameters such as temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and wind direction, besides tracking air pollutant levels. Real-time pollution data and the AQI from each station will be available on the BMC portal, which will be integrated with the CPCB server. The data will also be accessible through the CPCB's 'Sameer' mobile app.