Mumbai: BMC Approves Oshiwara Land Reservation Changes Amid Bandra Football Ground Row

BMC has approved changes to land reservations in Oshiwara, paving the way for a MHADA housing project | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 27: Amid the backlash over converting the 8,450 sq m Bandra Reclamation football ground into a convention and exhibition centre, the BMC has approved another land reservation change.

Last week, the Improvements Committee cleared the alteration of reservations on two adjoining plots in Oshiwara, Andheri West, covering more than 1,400 sq m, opening them up for development projects.

The Oshiwara proposal mirrors the controversy over Bandra. BMC records show that a 1,140 sq m plot reserved for public amenities has been redesignated for housing, while a 297 sq m recreational ground has been converted into a post and telegraph office reservation.

Both proposals originated from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which also sought the change in reservation of the Neville D'Souza Football Ground at Bandra.

MHADA Seeks Reservation Change

Civic documents state that MHADA, in its proposal, argued that the Oshiwara redevelopment layout already provides essential public amenities, including a playground, a municipal primary school and a secondary school, thereby meeting planning norms. It, therefore, sought a change in the reservation of the plot to facilitate a housing project.

Defending the proposal, a civic official said the land belongs to MHADA, which is empowered to seek changes in its reservation. "The project is part of a slum rehabilitation scheme aimed at providing housing for economically weaker sections. It will also include the mandatory allocation of open space as per planning norms," the official said.

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Open Space Concerns Raised

Under the Development Plan norms, at least 5% of the land in every housing project must be reserved for open spaces or public amenities. However, civic records show Mumbai has just 0.87 sq m of open space per person—far below the 9 sq m per capita recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

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