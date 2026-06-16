Mumbai Water Crisis: 5 Simple Ways Citizens Can Save Water As Lake Levels Drop To 10.72%

Mumbai May Face 10% Water Cut From May 1 Amid Falling Lake Levels, Rising Heat |

Mumbai: With Mumbai’s water stock falling to just 10.72 per cent of its total storage capacity and the southwest monsoon yet to arrive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing stricter water-saving measures to tackle a possible shortage in the coming weeks.

After already imposing a 10 per cent water cut from May 15, the civic body is now considering additional restrictions on the use of potable water at construction sites, clubs and swimming pools. Authorities are also planning action against roadside vehicle washing. A final decision on the proposed restrictions is expected after a review meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

As concerns grow over the delayed monsoon, civic officials have urged citizens to adopt water conservation practices immediately.

Here are five simple ways Mumbaikars can help save water during this crucial period:

1. Avoid unnecessary vehicle washing

The BMC is likely to crack down on roadside car washing using potable water. Citizens are being encouraged to avoid frequent vehicle cleaning and use minimal water wherever possible.

2. Reduce shower and tap usage

Keeping showers short and ensuring taps are turned off while brushing or washing utensils can significantly reduce daily water consumption.

3. Reuse household water

Water used for washing vegetables, clothes or utensils can be reused for cleaning floors, flushing toilets or watering plants.

4. Fix leaking taps and pipes immediately

Even small leaks can waste thousands of litres of water over time. Civic officials have urged residents and housing societies to repair leakages without delay.

5. Use water carefully in societies and commercial spaces

Housing societies, gyms, clubs and offices have been advised to avoid excessive water use for gardening, decorative fountains and cleaning activities.

Delayed Monsoon Raises Concerns

The delayed monsoon has further intensified Mumbai’s water concerns. The city missed its normal monsoon onset date of June 11, and meaningful rainfall activity is now expected only around June 25.

At present, Mumbai’s seven lakes hold around 1.55 lakh million litres (ML) of water. While this is better than the 1.25 lakh ML recorded during the same period in 2025 and 78,889 ML in 2024, officials say the delay in rainfall and fears of below-average monsoon precipitation remain worrying.

A senior civic official said that although current reserves, along with additional stock from Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes, can sustain the city for another month and a half, evaporation losses of up to 10 per cent are becoming a serious challenge. The BMC is also preparing contingency plans to manage the situation if rainfall continues to remain deficient after June 20.

Review Meeting Planned This Week

Meanwhile, the civic body’s Standing Committee is set to hold a special meeting on Thursday to review water management measures, conservation strategies and emergency plans aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply to citizens.

Mumbai currently requires around 4,500 ML of water daily but receives only about 4,000 ML. Officials estimate that nearly 34 per cent of the city’s water is lost due to leakages, theft and transmission losses, further adding to the pressure on supply systems.