Mumbai Reservoir Levels Fall To 10.72 Per Cent; BMC Considers Water Curbs On Construction Sites, Swimming Pools And Vehicle Washing

Mumbai's reservoir levels remain under pressure as the BMC considers fresh restrictions on non-essential water use amid a delayed monsoon | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 15: With Mumbai's lake stock down to just 10.72 per cent of its total capacity and the monsoon yet to arrive, the BMC is preparing stricter water-saving measures.

After enforcing a 10 per cent water cut from May 15, it plans to curb potable water use at construction sites, clubs and swimming pools and act against roadside vehicle washing. The BMC will take a call on the proposed restrictions after a review meeting on Tuesday.

The delayed monsoon has added to Mumbai's water worries, with the city missing its normal June 11 onset date and meaningful rainfall activity now expected only after June 20.

Mumbai's seven lakes currently hold 1.55 lakh million litres (ML) of water, a better position than the 1.25 lakh ML recorded in 2025 and 78,889 ML in 2024. However, the delayed monsoon and fears of below-average rainfall continue to cast a shadow over the city's water situation.

Water Conservation Measures Under Consideration

"While the current stock and additional reserves from Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes can sustain Mumbai for another month and a half, evaporation losses of up to 10 per cent remain a serious challenge.

The BMC is preparing restrictions on the use of potable water for swimming pools, vehicle washing and construction works and may further tighten water cuts after reviewing the situation post June 20," a senior civic official said.

Civic Body Review And Planning

Meanwhile, the BMC's Standing Committee will also convene a special meeting on Thursday to review the situation and discuss measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply to citizens.

Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde said the meeting will focus on water conservation, supply management and contingency plans to tackle any potential shortages amid concerns over delayed monsoon rains.

Despite a daily demand of 4,500 ML, Mumbai receives only about 4,000 ML of water, of which nearly 34 per cent is lost due to leakages, theft and transmission losses. The city requires 14.47 lakh million litres annually.

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Water Stock Position (June 15)

Upper Vaitarna – 0 ML (0%)

Modak Sagar – 39,823 ML (30.89%)

Tansa – 8,029 ML (5.53%)

Middle Vaitarna – 21,674 ML (11.20%)

Bhatsa – 71,917 ML (10.03%)

Vihar – 11,825 ML (42.69%)

Tulsi – 1,899 ML (23.60%)

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