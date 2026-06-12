Mumbai Water Crisis: BMC Plans Emergency Measures As Reservoir Stocks Sufficient For Only 40–50 More Days

BMC reviews water supply preparedness as Mumbai faces a 10% water cut and declining reservoir levels amid delayed monsoon conditions | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, June 12: As Mumbai grapples with a 10% water cut, concerns are growing that residents in tail-end and elevated localities could face shortages far exceeding the official curbs.

To ease the impact, the BMC has directed officials to deploy water tankers wherever the supply deficit crosses 10%. With the reservoir levels steadily declining and the monsoon yet to provide relief, the BMC's Standing Committee has taken serious cognisance of the emerging crisis and convened a special meeting next week to chart contingency and emergency response measures.

Review meeting on water management

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar took a review meeting of officials from the BMC's Hydraulic Engineering Department at the BMC headquarters on Friday. Bangar said that with the weather department forecasting the monsoon to become active only after June 20, the civic administration must remain vigilant.

He instructed officials to take strict measures against water theft and leakages, encourage citizens to obtain authorised water connections, and plan permanent water supply solutions in areas currently dependent on tanker water. Emphasising the need to reduce reliance on tankers, Bangar called for long-term infrastructure planning to ensure sustainable water supply.

Old pipeline replacement works after monsoon

Bangar directed officials to maintain close coordination with local representatives and residents, ensure swift redressal of water supply complaints, and expedite the commissioning of newly laid pipelines.

He also ordered the replacement and strengthening of ageing water pipelines after the monsoon, with approvals and tenders to be completed within two months, work orders issued by September 15 and execution commencing from October 1.

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Special meeting on water crisis

With water levels in Mumbai's seven lakes currently sufficient for only the next 40–50 days, the BMC's Standing Committee will convene a special meeting next week to review the situation and discuss measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply to citizens.

Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde said the meeting will focus on water conservation, supply management and contingency plans to tackle any potential shortages amid concerns over delayed monsoon rains.

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