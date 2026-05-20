Mumbai Faces Water Crisis As BMC Imposes 10% Cut Amid Low Reservoir Levels | Representational Photo

Mumbai: With the monsoon yet to arrive and heat and humidity continuing, Mumbaikars are enduring the 10% water cut implemented by the BMC, following the weather department's forecast of below average rainfall this year due to El Nino climatic conditions.

The storage level in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai as of Tuesday morning were only 20%. The total storage capacity of the seven reservoirs is 14.47 lakh million litres, and the total water level on Tuesday morning was 2.89 lakh million litres. Mumbai's daily water requirement is 4200 MLD (million litres daily), but only 3800 MLD is actually supplied as much water is wasted on way due to leakages and thefts.

However, with the 10% cut, several locations, especially the hilly areas, like the ones in eastern suburbs, and overcrowded settlements, are encountering difficulties to receive water. The BMC officials say that the hydraulic department is ensuring preventive measures and action plan in areas where complaints are been reported.

Additional municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar said that the BMC is providing water to problematic areas via tanker. There are complaints received from certain areas that water is been supplied at low pressure. To ensure there is a balance in water supply amid the water cut measure, the corporation is providing water tankers.

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The water tankers full the water from the BMC's permitted filling points. The commissioner has already clarified that strict actions, including penal action will be taken against those who fill water from unauthorized points; or fill or divert water without prior authorisation.

The water cut in Mumbai is implemented as preventive measure to ensure sufficient water is stored to supply till August 18.

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