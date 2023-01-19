Mumbai: Watchman killed over dispute to retrieve shuttlecock; 3 held by Dharavi police

Representative Image

Mumbai: Three youths have been arrested by the Dharavi police for murdering a watchman after he stopped them from climbing a shed in a garden. The suspects were playing badminton in HB Shivdasani Garden when their shuttlecock got stuck on the top of a shed. They were climbing onto the shed to retrieve it when the watchman Mohammad Zahid stopped them and a fight broke out.

According to Mr Zahid's wife Malkasaba, he had informed her about the incident on Sunday evening. The next day, Mr Zahid received a call from the Sion police station. When he got there, he was told that an FIR was lodged against him under various IPC sections. The police then registered a non-cognizable offence against the other party on Mr Zahid's complaint.

Around 8.15pm on Wednesday, Mr Zahid and Malkasuba were heading to the market on their scooter when they were stopped by one of the youths who began 'shaking' the vehicle causing them to fall off. The youth then stabbed Mr Zahid in the chest in the presence of the other two suspects. He was stabbed several times and his wife also sustained injuries while trying to save him. Mr Zahid was rushed to Sion Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the Dharavi police said.

