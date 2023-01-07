e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Watch worth ₹ 4.5L stolen from ex-NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's house, maid missing

Mumbai: Watch worth ₹ 4.5L stolen from ex-NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's house, maid missing

A complaint was filed at the Goregaon police station by his wife Kranti Redkar, who is an actor.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Ex-NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede | ANI
Follow us on

Mumbai: Mumbai Police registered a case after a watch worth Rs 4.5 lakh was stolen from the house of former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redkar, who is an actor.

After the incident, the actor lodged a complaint at the Goregaon police station in Mumbai, the police registered a case and started the investigation.

Newly hired maid allegedly fled with the valuables

"Omega constellation watch worth Rs 4,50,000 was stolen from the house of Kranti Redkar. The maid is missing after the incident, so the doubt is on her," said police.

A few days ago, Kranti Redkar had hired a woman to work in the house through an agency.

The maid seeing the opportunity stole the jewellery and money and fled from the spot.

At present, the police are questioning the agency from where the maid was and is trying to trace her.

Further investigation is underway. 

Read Also
Delhi HC refuses to entertain Sameer Wankhede's plea seeking protection from search, seizure or...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Watch worth ₹ 4.5L stolen from ex-NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's house, maid missing...

Mumbai: Watch worth ₹ 4.5L stolen from ex-NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's house, maid missing...

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out near Jumna Masjid at Abdul Rehman Street again; WATCH

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out near Jumna Masjid at Abdul Rehman Street again; WATCH

Shraddha Walkar murder case impact: MBVV cops to scan all complaints filed by women in last one year

Shraddha Walkar murder case impact: MBVV cops to scan all complaints filed by women in last one year

Mumbai: Facing fund crunch, Mira Bhayandar civic body eyes Fixed Deposits to pay dues

Mumbai: Facing fund crunch, Mira Bhayandar civic body eyes Fixed Deposits to pay dues

Cops meet senior citizens to mark Police Raising Day

Cops meet senior citizens to mark Police Raising Day