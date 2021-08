A 37-year-old man was killed after the compound wall of MHADA building collapsed in Mumbai on Saturday.

The incident took place in Balaji Niwas in Mumbai's Malbar Hill area at around 4 pm on August 28, ward control room said.

The victim, Hitesh Shivram Bhuvad, 37, was brought dead to Elizabeth Hospital.

(More details are awaited)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 06:36 PM IST