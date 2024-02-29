Mumbai: Walkeshwar Sri Kashi Math Inaugurates New Building, Preserving 3 Centuries Of GSB Community's Heritage

Vijay Gohil

The three-century-old Walkeshwar Sri Kashi Math, a branch of the Sri Kashi Math in Varanasi, established by the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) community, inaugurated its new building on Thursday.

Located on the western bank of Banganga tank, the Math is a pilgrimage site for the community as it holds the samadhis, or vrindavan, of two of spiritual leaders.

Vijay Gohil

The Walkeshwar Sri Kashi Math

The Math was established in the 1700s as a branch of the Varanasi Sri Kashi Math by Shrimad Madhavendra Tirtha Swamiji, the 7th yati, or spiritual head, in the Kashi Math Guru Parampara. The vrindavans of Madhavendra Tirtha, whose 250th anniversary of 'Jeevant Samadhi' is being held this year, and that of Shrimad Varadendra Tirtha, the 18th yati, whose 110th punyathithi is also being observed, are located near the Math building. The Math has a temple to Lord Hanuman.

Vijay Gohil

Vijay Gohil

The GSB community largely lives on the west coast of the country, from Konkan to Kerala. "But members of the community started migrating to Mumbai in the 1700s as this city had become the commercial capital of the region. We did not forget our roots and have tried to preserve our religious traditions by setting up the Math," said Amit Pai of the Walkeshwar Sri Kashi Math trust.

Vijay Gohil

Vijay Gohil

Vijay Gohil

Vijay Gohil

The festivities at the Math began on February 28 and will continue till March 6.

The shilanyas or foundation stone of the building was laid two years ago and the temple is a new architectural landmark in the temple-studded neighbourhood of Banganga-Walkeshwar, an area that is mentioned in old Hindu epics.