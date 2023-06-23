 Mumbai: Wadala's Missing Minors Located Within 2 Hours
Based on the lead by a passerby who identified the minor boys through photographs, the Wadala police went ahead with their search operation and reunited them with their parents.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
The Wadala police station, in a remarkable feat, reunited two missing minors with their anxious parents within two hours of their disappearance. Promptly after their grandparents reported them missing, the police broke into four specialized teams to initiate an extensive search and alerted all neighboring police stations with crucial information about the missing children.

Minor boys identified by witness

A passerby identified the two minor boys through photographs provided by the police and informed them that they were seen at the vegetable market at Sangam Nagar, Wadala (East). Based on this lead, the authorities speculated that the children might have sought shelter near a mosque or temple. They immediately reached out to the respective authorities and requested them to make announcements.

Fortunately, the kids were discovered unharmed near a mosque and the police safely escorted them back to the police station where they were reunited with their parents. 

Indore: Missing children reunited with parents within three hours
