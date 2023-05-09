Indore: Missing children reunited with parents within three hours

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police played good Samaritan for two families and reunited their missing children within three hours in the Rajendra Nagar area on Sunday night.

The children, from two different families, had gone to buy chocolate at a shop in the area and lost their way while returning home and somehow reached a village about 4 km away from where they were recovered.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Satish Patel said that a two-year-old son of a caretaker of an under-construction house in Amar Palace Colony and the daughter of another person in the same area went missing on Sunday night. The family members informed the police that the children are neighbours and they had gone to buy chocolates from a shop in the area at around 9 pm but had not returned home.

The family members had searched for the children but in vain. Later, they reached the police station and lodged a missing complaint.

The police tried to trace the children with the help of CCTVs but they could not find them.

Announcements were also made by the police in the area. Different police teams were constituted and sent to search the children. While searching, the police reached Chhapri village, about four kilometres away from Amar Palace Colony, and recovered the children safely. They were later handed over to their family members.

The girl informed the police that they had gone to a shop in the area and while returning home they lost their way. The girl hails from Mandu in Dhar district and she had come to the city with her parents three days ago so she was new to the place. The parents of the children thanked the police and appreciated their job in finding the children.

Read Also World Red Cross Day observed in Indore