 Indore: Missing children reunited with parents within three hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Missing children reunited with parents within three hours

Indore: Missing children reunited with parents within three hours

They had gone to buy eatables and lost their way back home, and were recovered four kilometres away.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 02:40 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police played good Samaritan for two families and reunited their missing children within three hours in the Rajendra Nagar area on Sunday night. 

The children, from two different families, had gone to buy chocolate at a shop in the area and lost their way while returning home and somehow reached a village about 4 km away from where they were recovered.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Satish Patel said that a two-year-old son of a caretaker of an under-construction house in Amar Palace Colony and the daughter of another person in the same area went missing on Sunday night. The family members informed the police that the children are neighbours and they had gone to buy chocolates from a shop in the area at around 9 pm but had not returned home. 

The family members had searched for the children but in vain. Later, they reached the police station and lodged a missing complaint. 

The police tried to trace the children with the help of CCTVs but they could not find them.

Announcements were also made by the police in the area. Different police teams were constituted and sent to search the children. While searching, the police reached Chhapri village, about four kilometres away from Amar Palace Colony, and recovered the children safely. They were later handed over to their family members.

The girl informed the police that they had gone to a shop in the area and while returning home they lost their way. The girl hails from Mandu in Dhar district and she had come to the city with her parents three days ago so she was new to the place. The parents of the children thanked the police and appreciated their job in finding the children.

Read Also
World Red Cross Day observed in Indore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Missing children reunited with parents within three hours

Indore: Missing children reunited with parents within three hours

Indore: Two held with stolen laptop, ear pods

Indore: Two held with stolen laptop, ear pods

Malwa Utsav 2023: Karnataka Guv and Mayor to inaugurate Malwa Utsav in Indore on Tuesday

Malwa Utsav 2023: Karnataka Guv and Mayor to inaugurate Malwa Utsav in Indore on Tuesday

Indore: Art of Living plans several events on Sri Sri’s birthday

Indore: Art of Living plans several events on Sri Sri’s birthday

Indore: City’s industrial areas to be role models for rain water harvesting, says Collector

Indore: City’s industrial areas to be role models for rain water harvesting, says Collector