World Red Cross Day observed in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The World Red Cross Day was celebrated in the district on Monday. On this occasion various programmes were organised.

With special efforts of collector Dr Ilayaraja T, retro-fitted two wheelers were given to empower Divyangs and to connect them with economic activities. The vehicles were purchased from Red Cross Fund. Retro-fitted two wheelers have been provided to 100 Divyangs in the district so far. Out of these, those who were benefited reached the collectorate office and took out a rally on World Red Cross Day on Monday. The rally was flagged off by Dr Ilayaraja T.

On this occasion, additional collector Abhay Bedekar, joint director of Social Justice Department Suchita Beck Tirkey and others were present. Retro-fitted two wheelers were provided to five more Divyangs on Monday, namely Rakhi Jatav, resident of Idrish Nagar Musakhedi, Bhurelal Deole, resident of Bhuri Tekri, Sushil Sharma, resident of Sukhdev Nagar, Rajesh Malakar, resident of Khatipura and Kavita Chauhan, resident of Khandwa Road.

The vehicles were made available to them for conducting economic activities. All Divyangs were happy after getting the vehicles. They expressed gratitude to the collector.

They said that their path has become easier after getting the vehicles and they have got new support to live. With the help of these vehicles we will conduct our economic activities. Our lives will become financially self- sufficient. The collector distributed materials to the intellectually-disabled also.

