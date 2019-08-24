Mumbai: Votes to decide on BEST strike

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) union on Friday made its employees to vote to decide whether to go on a strike again or not.

Even after several days of signing the MoU between the BEST administration and the Union, the demands of the employees were still to be fulfilled.

The voting was conducted in the 27 BEST bus depots on Friday, and 15,211 employees voted for their decision. The counting of the votes will be done on Saturday, after which the decision will be taken by the union.

In January this year also, the BEST employees had struck work for nine days, leading to which Mumbaikars were affected.