Mumbai Viral Video: Auto Driver Seen Watching Reels While Driving; Police Reacts

Mumbai: In a shocking video that is doing rounds on social media, an auto driver is seen watching reels on his phone continuously while driving his auto. The video was shot by a woman who was travelling in the auto while the driver was driving with his focus completely on his mobile phone and reels. The woman raised an alarm by posting the video on X (former twitter). She also tagged Mumbai Police demanding action.

The post said, "Reels Obsession...this dangerous for passengers & others too MH 12 DU 9162".

Mumbai Traffic police responded to her post saying, "Please provide the exact location for necessary action."

Mumbai police to reacted saying, "We are forwarding it to traffic branch. @MTPHereToHelp".

The exact location where the video was shot is not known yet but the video was shared by X user @kirron_sharrma. However according to her post, it seems that the video is being shot on a street of Mumbai.

In the video it can be seen that the auto driver is so glued to the phone and so engrossed in watching the reels that he doesn't seem to be mentally aware of the fact that he is driving with one hand and that his lack of alertness can result in a major accident that can jeopardise not just his life but many others travelling on the same road.

The video raises serious concerns about how mobile phones are becoming dangerously intrinsic part of the lives of people. People are so glued to videos, especially reels that on several occasions, people place their addiction to watching or making reels as their top most priority not withstanding the risks involved in a few situations. Not just adults, but reels are also hampering the progress and sense of prioritisation among the children. Psycologists have raised serious concerns of the adverse impact of such addictions on the mental and academic growth of children.