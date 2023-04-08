Mumbai: Vinayak Gore road flyover in Vile Parle still open | Representational Photo

Mumbai: Captain Vinayak Gore Road overbridge (RoB) at Vile Parle station is not shut as reported by certain sections of the media.

The Mumbai traffic police have said that the road overbridge (ROB) was inspected by IIT-Bombay as part of a safety audit and will be shut only at night from April 3 to June 2 to replace the faulty bearings.

NOC for closure not issued yet..

Talking to the Free Press Journal exclusively, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nisar Tamboli said the reports on complete closure of the bridge are baseless. “We have not provided the no-objection certificate for closure as we haven’t received any application from the railways,” he said, adding that closure of a prominent connecting route cannot be an overnight decision.

Tamboli said if the application is received, the traffic police will first deploy additional manpower, look at the flow of the traffic in the area and then plan the move so as to not disrupt the situation.

Captain Vinayak Gore flyover falls amid the narrow lanes near Vile Parle railway station and is surrounded by schools and housing societies. As per motorists, since Gokhale bridge is closed for repair work and the traffic is diverted to Gore flyover, the congestion has increased significantly. However, Gore ROB is meant for light vehicles but is now bearing the load of all types of traffic.

Another alternative for motorists is Balasaheb Thackeray flyover near Oshiwara. It’s wide enough to accommodate traffic but would mean a considerable detour for motorists.

The other alternatives are Milan bridge and Andheri subway; both infamous for bad traffic, not just during peak hours but throughout the day. If the traffic is decongested and regulated on Milan bridge and Andheri subway, and also SV Road, it may provide major relief to motorists. This could be done by deploying traffic wardens and police for better traffic management.

