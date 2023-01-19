Mumbai: Vile Parle doctor loses Rs 5 lakh in matrimonial fraud

Representative Pic |

Mumbai: A 52-year-old cancer immunologist has lodged a complaint with the Vile Parle police that she was duped to the tune of Rs5.36 lakh by a man who befriended her by posing as a chief surgeon from Manchester.

The police said the complainant had created an account on a matrimonial website and came across a profile of a person claiming to be a surgeon at a medical facility in the United Kingdom.

After befriending the woman, the fraudster told her that he intended to set up a hospital in Nottingham and had procured medical equipment from Chennai but had to pay Custom taxes for the same. He had gained her trust by promising marriage and induced her to pay the hefty sum.

Immediately after receiving the money, he became incommunicado. The woman then realised that she had been duped and approached the police to get a complaint lodged in the matter.

The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

