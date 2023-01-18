In pics: Mumbai-based photographer Pravin Talan captures extraordinary actions of NSG commandos

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023
When 'Art and Action' combine, they result in explosive images , and this is calendar of National Security Guard, created by acclaimed photographer Pravin Talan is all about
Pravin Talan
Sixteen pages of breath taking visuals capturing the glory of the elite Black Cat Commandos
The absolutely stunning images cover the NSG commandos using death-defying spider-man technique for intervention to an insight into anti-hijacking operations
The NSG calendars have over the years developed a cult following in the country
The NSG was raised in 1984 as a Federal Contingency Force with primary mandate to undertake specific anti-terrorist and anti-hijack operations
The history of NSG is replete with glorious instances of successful anti-terrorist operations conducted with professional elan and competence
Pravin Talan’s work is highly regarded as soulful, original, creative and inspirational with many exhibitions and books to his credit
An NSG team engages in joint training with the Indian Coast Guard using hovercrafts
For deployment, NSG commandos are trained extensively with multiple organizations for swift movement through land, air or sea
This is the 7th edition of the calendar, first launched in 2016 by him, to pay a tribute to the brave- hearts of NSG
Thanks For Reading!