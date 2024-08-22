Mumbai: Vidyavihar East-West Connector Project Delayed As BMC Identifies 87 Structures And 180 Trees Blocking Route

Connector | Representative Image

The second phase of the Vidyavihar East-West connector project has been delayed due to the BMC identifying structures and trees obstructing the planned route. Civic officials found around 60 structures, including residential, religious sites, shops, and a civic toilet block on the western side, and 27 structures on the eastern side along the railway portion. Additionally, 180 trees are in the path of the approach roads.

The BMC has issued notices to the affected structures and has started the relocation process, after which they will be demolished. The tree authorities have also been informed, and a decision will be made regarding the number of trees to be cut or transplanted.

Originally scheduled for completion in 2022, the project was extended to December 2024, and now the new deadline is March 2026. Once finished, the connector will reduce travel time between Vidyavihar East and West to 10-15 minutes, significantly improving the current journey of over 30 minutes.

The BMC is constructing a bridge across the railway tracks at Vidyavihar station, linking Lalbahadur Shastri Marg and Ramkrishna Chemburkar Marg. The bridge will have two lanes in each direction and a footpath extending from RN Gandhi School on the east side to Ramdev Peer Marg on the west side. In the first phase last year, the BMC launched two open-web girders over the railway tracks, each weighing 1,100 tonnes and measuring 99.34 meters long and 9.50 meters wide, the longest ever laid over railway tracks in India.

The original 2016 proposal for a 400-meter bridge, including a 99-meter girder over the railway track, was estimated to cost Rs 99.98 crore. Following modifications, the cost increased to Rs 108 crore. Extending the bridge to 613 meters and the girder to 120 meters further raised the cost to Rs 178.93 crore, with the project commissioned in March 2018.

Vidyavihar Connector Project

2016 Estimate: 400-meter bridge, 99-meter girder, Rs99.98 crore

Revised cost: Rs108 crore

Final specs: Bridge 613 meters, girder 120 meters

Final cost: Rs178.93 crore

Start date: March 2018