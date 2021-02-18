Mumbai: Victims’ families of Bhiwandi collapse to soon get compensation

The families of victims who died in the Jilani building collapse in Bhiwandi will get compensation of Rs.3 lakh. The announcement regarding the same was made by the state government on Wednesday.

A part of ground plus three-storey Jilhani building in Patel complex collapsed at around 3:40 am on September 21, killing 38 residents and injuring 25 others.

The rescue operation following the incident was carried out by NDRF and TDRF teams for three consecutive days despite heavy showers.

"The compensation has been sanctioned through the Chief Minister Relief fund. An amount of Rs 1.14 crore has been sanctioned for the death victims’ families. Each of their kin will be given Rs.3 lakh as compensation through the district collectorate department," said official.

Following the incident, the owner of the building Sayyed Ahmed Jilani was booked by the Bhiwandi police, while 4 civic officials including assistant municipal commissioner and junior engineer were suspended.