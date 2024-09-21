Mumbai: Various Organisations Clean Up Beaches To Celebrate International Coastal Cleanup Day

Volunteers | FPJ

As Mumbai celebrated the Ganpati festival with great fervour, the sea shores of the city have been filled with the remains of Ganpati idols. On account of the International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, multiple organisations has carried out beach cleaning activities which helped clear idol remains and plastic waste from the sea shores of Mumbai.

On the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day, Project Mumbai recovered 9,000 kilograms of plastic and Ganapati idol waste from Mumbai’s six beaches. Volunteers representing 40 different organisations joined Jallosh clean coast initiative and cleaned the huge amount of waste in just two hours.

Project Mumbai, a non-government organisation, also carried out a beach cleaning activity across six beaches and cleaned over 9,000 kilograms of plastic and festival waste in record two hours. Through Jallosh clean coast initiative, citizens engaged in the clean-up at Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Bandra, Juhu Koliwada and Juhu Paagli at 7.30 am.

Project Mumbai | FPJ

By preventing the waste from entering the landfill, the organisation will recycle the waste into amenities, including pencil boxes and benches which will be placed in public spaces. Volunteers also retrieved a significant portion of damaged Ganpati idols, which will also be recycled.

CM Joins MPCB's Beach Clean-up Drive

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board associated with Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata for a cleaner coastline. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also joined MPCB’s initiative, who committed to implement the new guidelines laid out by the union government to reduce marine litter, which includes providing financial support for recycling facilities and equipment to manage plastic waste in coastal regions.

The drive attracted enthusiastic participation, particularly from young volunteers, who joined hands to clean picturesque beaches. A captivating street play was also performed to underscore the significance of cleanliness and environmental stewardship. Additionally, an exhibition of paintings highlighted the synergy between art and environmental awareness.

CM Eknath Shinde joins MPCB Initiative in beach clean up | FPJ

CM Shinde said, “Protecting our coastline and marine biodiversity is not just a responsibility but a necessity. Through focused initiatives like addressing marine litter and enhancing recycling efforts, Maharashtra is setting an example for sustainable development that balances our economic needs with the health of our natural ecosystems.”

Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam, chairman of MPCB, said, “Today’s event showcased the power of collective action. We must all take responsibility for the health of our beaches and natural habitats. Our youth are leading the charge, and their enthusiasm is inspiring.”

Environment Activists Call Juhu Beach Cleanup A PR Stunt

The state government organised a mega beach cleaning drive at Juhu beach under the ongoing National 'Swatchata Hi Seva' drive and marking the celebration of International Coastal Cleanup Day. Along with CM Eknath Shinde, several union and state ministers also participated in the beach cleanup. However, the drive was not appreciated by environment activists who alleged that the drive was nothing more than a PR stunt ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Environmentalist Zoru Bhathena said, "Juhu beach infact is sparking clean. I fail to understand why the government chose to clean an already clean bleach and disown their own efforts. The BMC team cleans Juhu beach twice daily. He added that if the government is serious about beach clean up drive, they should have conducted the mega clean up at Girgaon chowpatty.

Stalin D, director of Vanashakti, said, “Juhu beach is cleaned regularly by BMC. If the CM is sincerely interested in keeping marine zones clean, all he needs to do is to direct the urban development bodies to install nets in storm water drains. This simple step will rid the shoreline of garbage and waste. Beach clean ups will continue for eternity and that will provide a big PR opportunity for politicians.”

Youth-Led Mangrove Conservation Drive Promotes Sustainable Human Behavior

Over 1850 young volunteers from Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) and Swachha Vasundhara Abhiyaan came together at Carter Road beach to protect Mumbai’s vital mangrove ecosystems. The drive not only aimed to clean up marine debris and protect mangrove habitats but also sought to raise awareness, engage the community, and drive positive behavioural change.

Bharat Soka Gakkai & Swachha Vasundhara Abhiyaan Volunteers | FPJ

Vishesh Gupta, chairperson of BSG, said, “Sustainable human behaviour begins with respect for nature. Cleaning beaches isn’t just about removing trash, it’s about resetting our relationship with the environment and making a conscious effort to adopt sustainable habits.”

Terence Lewis, Bollywood choreographer, said, “It will be great for the next generation to take care of the planet Earth. You already have this awareness and consciousness towards the environment and nature. You can definitely make a change. The future lies with you.”

Poonam Soni, founder of the global luxury brand Poonam Soni Signature Line, congratulated the volunteers and organizations for their efforts. She said, “Through this initiative, we are securing our future, our environment and our earth.”