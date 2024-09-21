Mira Bhayandar: 3,000 Volunteers Join MBMC In Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive, Over 37 Tonnes Of Trash Cleared From Uttan And Velankanni

Volunteers and MBMC clear 37 tonnes of trash in Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: More than 37 tonnes of thrash including a large quantum of plastic was cleared during the “Mega Beach Clean-Up” drive conducted by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) at two beaches-Uttan and Velankanni to mark the occasion of the International Coastal Clean-Up Day which is observed annually on the third Saturday of September in order to create awareness for keeping the coastal regions clean.

More than 3,000 people including- members from 11 NGO’s, students, teachers from 19 educational institutions, nature lovers, environmentalists, journalists and ordinary citizens joined hands with the civic personnel in the beach cleaning initiative. Dignitaries including-Gauri Gothankar who bagged this year’s Miss Earth India crown and renowned playback singer-Kunal Pandit actively participated in the cleaning activities.

Volunteers and MBMC clear 37 tonnes of trash in Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive | File Photo

“The beach-clean up initiative will be shaping the concept of “Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata, raising awareness about the growing problem of coastal and marine pollution, while fostering greater community engagement in tackling environmental issues. It is the responsibility of all to keep the beaches and sea coasts clean.” said municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar.

The participants also took a cleanliness pledge. According to MBMC officials, 22.50 and 17 tonnes of thrash were cleared from the Uttan and Velankanni Beaches respectively. The accumulated thrash was immediately transported to the solid waste processing plant.

The twin-city is blessed with a coastline of around seven kilometres along the Arabian Sea including a couple of beaches in Uttan which has become a tourist destination.

A series of events are hosted by all urban local bodies across the nation under the fortnight long “Swachhta Hi Seva” campaign themed “Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata” reflecting Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of cleanliness. The campaign started on September 17 and will culminate on October, 2 which marks the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.