 Mira Bhayandar: 3,000 Volunteers Join MBMC In Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive, Over 37 Tonnes Of Trash Cleared From Uttan And Velankanni
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: 3,000 Volunteers Join MBMC In Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive, Over 37 Tonnes Of Trash Cleared From Uttan And Velankanni

Mira Bhayandar: 3,000 Volunteers Join MBMC In Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive, Over 37 Tonnes Of Trash Cleared From Uttan And Velankanni

More than 3,000 people including- members from 11 NGO’s, students, teachers from 19 educational institutions, nature lovers, environmentalists, journalists and ordinary citizens joined hands with the civic personnel in the beach cleaning initiative.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Volunteers and MBMC clear 37 tonnes of trash in Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: More than 37 tonnes of thrash including a large quantum of plastic was cleared during the “Mega Beach Clean-Up” drive conducted by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) at two beaches-Uttan and Velankanni to mark the occasion of the International Coastal Clean-Up Day which is observed annually on the third Saturday of September in order to create awareness for keeping the coastal regions clean.

More than 3,000 people including- members from 11 NGO’s, students, teachers from 19 educational institutions, nature lovers, environmentalists, journalists and ordinary citizens joined hands with the civic personnel in the beach cleaning initiative. Dignitaries including-Gauri Gothankar who bagged this year’s Miss Earth India crown and renowned playback singer-Kunal Pandit actively participated in the cleaning activities.

Volunteers and MBMC clear 37 tonnes of trash in Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive

Volunteers and MBMC clear 37 tonnes of trash in Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive | File Photo

“The beach-clean up initiative will be shaping the concept of “Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata, raising awareness about the growing problem of coastal and marine pollution, while fostering greater community engagement in tackling environmental issues. It is the responsibility of all to keep the beaches and sea coasts clean.” said municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar.

Volunteers and MBMC clear 37 tonnes of trash in Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive

Volunteers and MBMC clear 37 tonnes of trash in Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive | File Photo

The participants also took a cleanliness pledge. According to MBMC officials, 22.50 and 17 tonnes of thrash were cleared from the Uttan and Velankanni Beaches respectively. The accumulated thrash was immediately transported to the solid waste processing plant.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Orders Mumbai University To Hold Senate Elections On Sept 22
Bombay HC Orders Mumbai University To Hold Senate Elections On Sept 22
Commuters Raise Concerns Over Uneven Ride On Samruddhi Mahamarg Between Shirdi & Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Commuters Raise Concerns Over Uneven Ride On Samruddhi Mahamarg Between Shirdi & Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)
‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now

The twin-city is blessed with a coastline of around seven kilometres along the Arabian Sea including a couple of beaches in Uttan which has become a tourist destination.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: 35-Year-Old Immigrant Arrested For Using Banned App To Chat With Kin In Bangladesh
article-image

A series of events are hosted by all urban local bodies across the nation under the fortnight long “Swachhta Hi Seva” campaign themed “Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata” reflecting Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of cleanliness. The campaign started on September 17 and will culminate on October, 2 which marks the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Orders Mumbai University To Hold Senate Elections On Sept 22

Bombay HC Orders Mumbai University To Hold Senate Elections On Sept 22

Commuters Raise Concerns Over Uneven Ride On Samruddhi Mahamarg Between Shirdi & Chhatrapati...

Commuters Raise Concerns Over Uneven Ride On Samruddhi Mahamarg Between Shirdi & Chhatrapati...

Mira Bhayandar: 3,000 Volunteers Join MBMC In Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive, Over 37 Tonnes Of Trash...

Mira Bhayandar: 3,000 Volunteers Join MBMC In Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive, Over 37 Tonnes Of Trash...

'Will Humble Those Drunk On Power': Petitioner Kunal Kamra Shares Preamble Pic, Hails Bombay HC...

'Will Humble Those Drunk On Power': Petitioner Kunal Kamra Shares Preamble Pic, Hails Bombay HC...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Vows To Fight Toxic Work Culture After Speaking With Parents Of Ernst &...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Vows To Fight Toxic Work Culture After Speaking With Parents Of Ernst &...