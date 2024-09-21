Mumbai: Juhu Beach Is Sparkling, Clean Up Drive Is Mere Govt PR Stunt, Say Environmentalists

CM Eknath Shinde participated in the Juhu beach clean up drive on Saturday | Zoru Bhathena & CMO

Mumbai: A mega beach cleaning drive was organised at Juhu beach by the government today (Saturday, September 21) under the ongoing National 'Swatchata Hi Seva' drive and marking the celebration of International Coastal Cleanup Day. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav initiated the Juhu beach clean up and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also participated.

However, citizens allege that the beach clean up drive is nothing more than a PR stunt ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The Juhu beach is already well-cleaned and if the government wants to take beach cleaning campaign seriously, they should have opted for Girgaon Beach instead.

Juhu Beach

One of those rare spots that My BMC cleans well



And our Hon'ble Governor & CM want to come and clean it some more?



Will they be bringing their own garbage for the photo shoot ??



My Governor & My CM

Throwing garbage on BMC's rare good work pic.twitter.com/ZbPqV6cOnc — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) September 20, 2024

'Cleaning a Clean Beach'

Environmentalist Zoru Bhathena said, "Few years back all beaches in Mumbai were extremely dirty. But after beach clean up campaigns, the condition of our seashores is better. Juhu beach infact is sparking clean."

"I fail to understand why did the government chose to clean an already clean bleach and disown their own efforts. The BMC team cleans Juhu beach twice daily," he added.

Bhathena also said that if the government is serious about beach clean uo drive, they should have conducted the mega clean up at Girgaon chowpatty.

'PR Opportunity'

Director of NGO 'Vanashakti' Stalin D said," Juhu beach is cleaned regularly by BMC. If the CM is sincerely interested in keeping marine zones clean ,all he needs to do is to direct the urban development bodies to install nets in storm water drains. This simple step will rid the shoreline of garbage and waste."

"Beach clean ups will continue for eternity and that will provide a big PR opportunity for politicians. Hence the cause of the problem is not being tackled and in fact the situation is encouraged to worsen. We have provided enough evidence of how corporations in MMR are dumping garbage into the creeks and CRZ zones. Yet all corporations including BMC are deliberately avoiding installing nets in the drains," said Stalin.