 Mumbai: Nature Gave Back 20 Tonnes Of Trash On Vasai Beach, Volunteers Cleaned It Up Within Six Hours; See Photos Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Nature Gave Back 20 Tonnes Of Trash On Vasai Beach, Volunteers Cleaned It Up Within Six Hours; See Photos Inside

Mumbai: Nature Gave Back 20 Tonnes Of Trash On Vasai Beach, Volunteers Cleaned It Up Within Six Hours; See Photos Inside

Volunteers from Eyesea, Killa-Pachu Cleanup Campaign, and Antarnaad Counselling Centre, with the municipal corporation's help, removed 12 truckloads of waste from the beach.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 02:52 AM IST
article-image
Left To RIght, The trash collected at Vasai Beach, The cleaned up beach |

As nature has the tendency to give back what we have provided it, the Arabian Sea threw out around 20 tonnes of waste on the Vasai beach during high tide last week. To clean the trash and prevent it from flowing back into the sea. Volunteers from the Eyesea Organisation and Killa-Pachu Cleanup Campaign joined hands to collect the trash in coordination with the Antarnaad Counselling Centre to clean 12 truckloads of waste from the beach with the help of the municipal corporation. With excavators, brooms and high spirit to keep the beach clean and beautiful, around 20 tonnes of trash was removed within six hours.

See Before And After Picture of the Vasai beach cleanup

Trash thrown by the sea at Vasai Beach

Trash thrown by the sea at Vasai Beach | FPJ

Volunteers Cleaning up the beach

Volunteers Cleaning up the beach | FPJ

The clean up at Vasai Beach

The clean up at Vasai Beach | FPJ

The beach cleaned by the volunteers

The beach cleaned by the volunteers | FPJ

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: NCDRC Rejects Bajaj Allianz’s Delay Plea; Orders ₹12 Lakh Payment With Interest For...

Mumbai: NCDRC Rejects Bajaj Allianz’s Delay Plea; Orders ₹12 Lakh Payment With Interest For...

Mumbai: Rotary Club Launches Informative Menstruation Awareness Campaign For Students With Videos &...

Mumbai: Rotary Club Launches Informative Menstruation Awareness Campaign For Students With Videos &...

Mumbai: Man Arrested For Stabbing 59-Year-Old Retiree Over Altercation In Sahar; Victim In ICU

Mumbai: Man Arrested For Stabbing 59-Year-Old Retiree Over Altercation In Sahar; Victim In ICU

Mumbai: National Commission Orders Dena Bank To Repay ₹65 Crores To APMC For Embezzlement By Chief...

Mumbai: National Commission Orders Dena Bank To Repay ₹65 Crores To APMC For Embezzlement By Chief...

Mumbai: 'Information Not Received' Is The Only Update! Activists Question SIC On Delay Of Annual...

Mumbai: 'Information Not Received' Is The Only Update! Activists Question SIC On Delay Of Annual...