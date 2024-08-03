Mumbai: Nature Gave Back 20 Tonnes Of Trash On Vasai Beach, Volunteers Cleaned It Up Within Six Hours; See Photos Inside

Left To RIght, The trash collected at Vasai Beach, The cleaned up beach |

As nature has the tendency to give back what we have provided it, the Arabian Sea threw out around 20 tonnes of waste on the Vasai beach during high tide last week. To clean the trash and prevent it from flowing back into the sea. Volunteers from the Eyesea Organisation and Killa-Pachu Cleanup Campaign joined hands to collect the trash in coordination with the Antarnaad Counselling Centre to clean 12 truckloads of waste from the beach with the help of the municipal corporation. With excavators, brooms and high spirit to keep the beach clean and beautiful, around 20 tonnes of trash was removed within six hours.

See Before And After Picture of the Vasai beach cleanup

Trash thrown by the sea at Vasai Beach | FPJ

Volunteers Cleaning up the beach | FPJ

The clean up at Vasai Beach | FPJ