Mumbai: Valet parking in Dadar begins from today; Rate, timings, all you need to know

A digitized valet parking facility has been started in Dadar from today.The facility is a joint initiative of the BMC, Mumbai Police and Dadar Traders Association.

The first booth opened near Plaza Cinema today, and the service will soon be extended to four more locations in Dadar and Shivaji Park.

The BMC operates 29 public parking lots (PPLs), but very few use them and most motorists prefer to park on the street which often leads to traffic congestion.

The new facility is expected to provide some relief in that regard.

How does the service work?

Motorists can leave their vehicle at the Valet parking booth near Plaza Cinema.

The booth operator will take a picture of the vehicle along with the motorists' phone number. A text message will be sent to the motorst with a link.

The vehicles will then be taken to the Kohinoor Public parking lot by the valet.

Drivers can later request the valet to bring their vehicle near Plaza Cinema by clicking on the link sent via SMS.

Price

The service will cost Rs 100 for the first four hours and an additional Rs. 25 for each hour thereafter.

Timings

The service will be operational between 11 am - 10 pm.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:43 PM IST