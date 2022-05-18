e-Paper Get App
Thane: Fire at Indian Corporation Complex in Bhiwandi; watch video

Four fire tenders are present at the spot.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

Smoke plumes outside Indian Corporation Complex in Bhiwandi | ANI
Thane: A fire broke out at Indian Corporation Complex in Bhiwandi at 7:37 am today. At present, there are four fire tenders at the spot.

No one has been injured in the incident so far, according to the information received from Bhiwandi Fire Station.

More details awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:38 AM IST