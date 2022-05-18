Thane: Fire at Indian Corporation Complex in Bhiwandi; watch video

Thane: A fire broke out at Indian Corporation Complex in Bhiwandi at 7:37 am today. At present, there are four fire tenders at the spot.

No one has been injured in the incident so far, according to the information received from Bhiwandi Fire Station.

More details awaited.

Smoke plume seen outside Indian Corporation Complex in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Four fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/0I89pbVjsA — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:38 AM IST