Mumbai: Vakola doctor cheated of Rs 1.9 lakh by man impersonating CISF employee

Mumbai: A doctor from Vakola became a victim of cyber fraud after she transferred Rs 1,93,999 to one impersonating an employee of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

According to information received from the Vakola police, a 47-year-old female doctor received a call from a person named Chandraprakash on Thursday evening, who introduced himself as an employee of CISF and asked her for the health checkup of 97 children. The victim received a second call from another fraudster Satyaprakash, who told her that there are a total of 97 army children and that daily checkups of 10 children will be done in the women's clinic.

Satyaprakash then gave the woman his bank account number. The doctor agreed and transferred a total of Rs 1,93,999 in four transactions. Releasing that she has been scammed, the doctor filed a case under section 420,419 of IPC and IT Act 66(A) at Vakola police station.

