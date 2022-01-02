Mumbai: Vaccination of children aged 15-18 years to begin Monday, BMC issues list of hospitals and centres; see details here

As Mumbai prepares to inoculate the most number of teenagers between the age of 15-18 years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up dedicated vaccination throughout the city.

Reportedly, a total of 9.2 lakh children are expected to be vaccinated at the nine designated centres in Mumbai.

Here is the list of the hospitals and vaccination centres for Mumbai :

Richardson And Cruddas, Byculla Ward E

Dr. Babasaheb Memorial GH, Byculla (State) Wa

Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N

NSCI Dome Jumbo Facility, Worli Ward G/S

BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E

Malad Jumbo Covid Centre Ward P/N

NESCO Phase 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S

Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N

Kanjurmarg C And G Jumbo Centre Ward S

Mulund R And C Jumbo Covid Centre -1 Ward T

Online vaccination booking CoWIN platform until Sunday evening recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15 to 18 years whose Covid vaccination is set to begin from January 3.

The vaccination for kids will begin from Monday in Mumbai and the Maharashtra government has prepared itself to vaccinate as many kids as possible in the state against the rapidly surging COVID-19 spread.

Speaking about the vaccination drive in Mumbai BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We have decided to allow walk-in appointments as we found that people find it less cumbersome than booking slots.”

Dr Mangla Gomare, executive health officer in the BMC, said that at present, only dosages of Covaxin will be administered.

According to the BMC, since most of the children in the eligible age group are school and college-going students, the corporation has assigned the responsibility for vaccinating them on school and college managements; they are expected to bring the targeted beneficiaries to the vaccination centres.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queues and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.

The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, according to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on December 27.

The registration for this category of beneficiaries opened on Saturday. According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number as is the case with all other categories of beneficiaries.

Till 7.50 pm on Sunday, over 6.35 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have registered in the CoWIN platform.

PM Modi on December 25, 2021, had announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

