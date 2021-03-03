Mumbai: Vaccination centres see higher turnout of beneficiaries at 135%

10,000 senior citizens above 60 years of age were vaccinated on Wednesday. Moreover, for the second consecutive day, COVID-19 vaccination centres saw a turnout of over 100 per cent beneficiaries across the city.

According to the vaccine data of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 9,941 senior citizens above 60 years and 1,078 citizens between 45 years and 59 years were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 18,566 beneficiaries of the targeted 13,800 beneficiaries were vaccinated. This means that the turnout rose to 135 per cent compared to the 122 per cent witnessed just a day before.

Only five minor adverse side effect cases were reported and they were kept under observation for 30 minutes at the respective centres. Civic officials said, at the beginning of the day, the third stage inoculation process was delayed by at least two hours. There were technical glitches on Co-WIN 2.0 portal.

They, however, said that the response of senior citizens was encouraging as many of them had formed queues outside the designated inoculation centres from 9am. Many senior citizens returned without vaccine shots due to Co-Win app problems.

Meanwhile, 13 private hospitals, which include Nanavati, Lilavati, Saifee, Hinduja, Bhatia, Fortis Mulund, Holy Family, Global and Bombay Hospitals will start a new vaccination drive from today (March 4).