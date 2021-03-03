Coronavirus in Mumbai: 29 private hospitals await state government's guidelines before joining vaccination drive

A day after the Central Government granted permission to 29 major private hospitals in the city to join the drive to vaccinate senior citizens above 60 and individuals between 45 to 59 years with comorbidities, the hospitals are awaiting guidelines from the state government before they can begin.

However, private hospitals will start vaccinating senior citizens from Friday, with some of them scheduled to carry out a trial run today (March 4). Doctors said they were awaiting a final nod from the state government before going ahead with the drive; the guidelines are expected to be more or less the same as those the Centre had issued last week.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, Consultant Physician, Bombay Hospital, and coordinator of private hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic said the private hospitals were an essential part of the medical healthcare structure and all major hospitals had over 2,000 healthcare staff to help expedite the process.

The hospitals that had been selected had played a major role in treating Covid patients. “We are not expecting much change in the guidelines to be issued by the state government. Just like the present rules, probable beneficiaries will be able to pre-register on the CoWin portal for booking a slot or directly walk in for vaccination,” he said.

He further said, five vaccine booths had been set up at Bombay Hospital, of which two would be dedicated to senior citizens and those above 45+. There would be a trial run to check the functioning of the CoWin portal, to rule out problems at the time of the actual vaccination drive. “We will start the actual vaccination drive by Friday or Saturday, but before that, we will need to be well-prepared, to avoid the chaos seen at the other centres in the last two days,” Dr Bhansali added.