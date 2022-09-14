Mumbai updates: Orange alert for city, to see heavy rainfall from Thursday

IMD issues Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, cities to get heavy rainfall from Thursday

Mumbaikars, you are in for a rainy week as the IMD has now issued an Orange alert to Mumbai and Thane districts saying these areas will see heavy rainfall. A cyclonic circulation is likely the cause behind intense showers in the city.

According to the IMD, the circulation is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, resulting in heavy rainfall over the Konkan belt and parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours.

The IMD has also mentioned a few expected impacts of heavy rainfall, including water logging in low-lying areas, the possibility of danger to very old buildings, and transport disruptions. Regarding the wind speed, officials said that there is a possibility of occasional gusty winds with speeds reaching 60 kmph along and off the coast.

