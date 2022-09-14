Panvel: PMC kicks off leprosy, tuberculosis awareness campaigns

PMC | Photo: File

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) kicked off a fortnight-long door-to-door leprosy and tuberculosis campaign on September 13. The civic body chief Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to citizens to report the symptoms of these diseases.

As part of the 'Leprosy Detection Campaign' and the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program and under the Public Health Department of the Government of Maharashtra, an active tuberculosis detection campaign is being implemented from September 13 to September 30.

A total of 81,300 population will be surveyed during the campaign for successful implementation in civic jurisdiction. A total of 58 teams and 12 supervisors of health officials have been formed for the campaign.

Around 13,030 will be visited during the period. Assistant Director Dr RH Baviskar informed that there is a plan to raise public awareness about leprosy and tuberculosis in tribal areas, societies, various settlements, and slum areas with the help of local people's representatives.