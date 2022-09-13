Mumbai: BMC plans to give its vegetable, fish markets a mall-like look, to begin with Borivali and Jogeshwari

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to give 'mall' or 'supermarket' like look to the markets owned by BMC. For that BMC has directed its architect to change the design of its two up-coming market. i.e. Borivali Market and Nawalkar Market in Jogeshwari. According to BMC's plan, different floors will be kept reserved for products. Vegetable and fruits will be given separate floor, fish & non-veg section and grocery section will also be kept on separate floors. Besides this, BMC will also construct escalator and parking space for the citizens and install CCTV cameras for the safety of the people.

There are around 92 BMC vegetable markets in Mumbai, where 17,164 licensed vendors are doing business. Many markets are in dilapidated conditions and require redevelopment. BMC has already started redevelopment of various markets like Crawford Market, Shirodkar Market (Parel) on its own. Somewhere, BMC has permitted market committees to develop the building by engaging their own developer.

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner, Ashish Sharma, "Our licensed vendors were complaining about the markets. They needed bifurcation. They were not interested in running their businesses in these existing markets. We have observed that we are constructing the building but that building is not converted into market. Every vendor wants the ground floor to sell his goods but it is not possible to give ground floor to every one. So we have suggested the engineers to keep fish market on ground floor with a seperate entrance. We have also decided that one product should be kept on each floor. We will also keep 10 feet of corridor on each floor so it will be convenient for both public and vendors.

"Recently we have told our architect to change the design of the market building in Borivali and Nawalkar Market in Jogeswari West."

Prakash Rasal, Assistant Commissioner (Market), said, "We have large space in the new buildings. Every vendor needs ground floor to sell his goods, to avoid this we have planned to segregate the sections as per the product to each floor. If we succeed in these two markets, we will implement the plan to other places."