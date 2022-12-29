e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: MMRDA charts out plan to improve Virar Palghar connectivity

December 29, 2022
Mumbai updates: MMRDA charts out plan to improve Virar Palghar connectivity | FPJ
29 December 2022

2 bridges to improve Virar-Palghar connectivity

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to erect two bridges over Vaitarna river at Virar and Manor to improve road connectivity with Palghar. At the moment, the development authority has initiated the process to get a detailed project report prepared through a consultant.

Details available from the organisation show that one bridge would be over Naringi creek, next to Jhow Island to connect Marambal Pada Jetty and Datiware Jetty. This would be a 3km-long creek bridge having 1km approach roads. The second bridge is being planned in the Manor area to connect Dahisar and Khamloli villages. The river's width isn't as wide at this location, therefore, it will be a 1/2km-long bridge with a total approach road length of 300m.

Mumbai: 2 bridges to improve Virar-Palghar connectivity
