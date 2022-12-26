e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Maha-K'taka border dispute to be discussed in council today

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
Mumbai updates: Maha-K'taka border dispute to be discussed in council today
26 December 2022 12:06 PM IST

In any situation, we won't be leaving our people residing in border areas, alone. We'll fight for every inch of land be it in SC or Centre. We'll fight against injustice meted out to those living in border areas & will bring proposal. Maharashtra won't relent: Maha Dy CM

26 December 2022 12:06 PM IST

While Karnataka CM is aggressive on border row, CM Shinde is silent. Until the SC decides Belagavi, Karwar, and Nippani should be declared as a union territory. This should be added in the proposal that is to be passed in the Assembly: Uddhav Thackeray

26 December 2022 12:06 PM IST

The Central Government should declare the disputed area of Karnataka Maharashtra as a Union Territory: Uddhav Thackeray made the demand in the Legislative Council. He participated in the discussion on the proposal

26 December 2022 12:06 PM IST

Opposition parties held a protest & raised slogans against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, state govt & Karnataka govt over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue.

26 December 2022 12:06 PM IST

Slogan war between ruling and opposition continues today

26 December 2022 12:06 PM IST

BMC's pole LED display hacked, obscene messages flashed; video goes viral

An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons who hacked the LED pole display installed at the Chowk in front of Oberoi Mall in Goregaon and flashed obscene messages on it.

This display was installed by the BMC in June 2021 and the contract to maintain it and flash messages was awarded to Negative Carbon Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

There are two boards on the pole, with the message “welcome” on the lower one and the speed limit displayed on the upper board. There are also messages that are broadcast to create public awareness.

The incident took place at 9.10pm on Thursday. Neither the BMC nor Negative Carbon changed the messages. However, civic officials received a call from senior police inspector Mukand Yadav of Dindoshi traffic division who informed them that obscene messages were being flashed on the LED screen.

26 December 2022 12:06 PM IST

Air Quality Index of the most significant places across the city

26 December 2022 12:06 PM IST

Traffic Movement Is Slow Moving At Milan Subway South Bound: Mumbai traffic cops

26 December 2022 12:06 PM IST

Mercury at winter's lowest in city; Santacruz records minimum temperature of 15°C on Sunday

Mumbai woke up to a chilly Christmas morning on Sunday, with Santacruz recording minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature of this year’s winter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the temperature to remain below 17 degrees Celsius for the next two days with a possibility of fog on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 15.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29.0 degrees Celsius, with 61% relative humidity, IMD said on Sunday. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28.5 degrees Celsius, with 74% relative humidity. The lowest minimum temperature of the city before Sunday during this year's winter was on Saturday at 16 °C.

26 December 2022 08:06 AM IST

Maharashtra Karnataka Border Dispute to be discussed in the Legislative Council today; Uddhav Thackeray may speak during the debate

