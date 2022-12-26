ICICI Bank fraud case: CBI custody of Kochhar couple extended till Wednesday, Dhoot too remanded custody for same period

Former MD-CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kocchar, her husband Deepak Kocchar and Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot were produced before a city court Monday. It was Dhoot's first production in court, while the Kocchar's were produced on Saturday too after their arrest by the CBI in ICICI- Videocon corruption case.

The custody of Kocchar's has been extended till Wednesday. Dhoot too has been remanded in CBI custody till Dec 28. The CBI had sought their custody to be confronted with each other.

After former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, the promoter of electronics and gas exploration giant Videocon, Venugopal Dhoot was also arrested. He has been produced in a CBI court along with the Kochhars, days after the ex-ICICI boss and her husband were sent to a 3-day custody.

Chanda Kochhar is accused of unfairly favouring Dhoot's Videocon while granting loans worth more than Rs 3000 crore. Her husband and family members received kickbacks and benefits from this dubious transaction.