e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 08:17 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air | FPJ
Follow us on
12 December 2022 08:17 AM IST

Huge crowd was seen at Mahim FOB connecting East West last night amid the Dargah festival; another resident expresses concern about stampede like situation. Watch the video

12 December 2022 07:43 AM IST

Likely rains, city's hope for clean air

The city's air quality continued to remain in the poor category on Sunday after recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 245. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of light rain today, which might settle down the pollutants suspended in air. If there is only drizzle, it may increase the AQI as the pollutants get trapped in moisture resulting in smog.

The IMD has indicated cloudy skies with the possibility of thundershowers and light rain on Monday and Tuesday. This is an unseasonal rainfall due to a cyclone over the coast of Tamil Nadu.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Project Director Gufran Beig, the city's air quality may see a decline or a rise depending on the showers, which the IMD has forecast.

Read Also
Mumbai: Likely rains, city's hope for clean air
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air

Mumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air

Maharashtra: ACB yet to suspend 202 government servants booked in graft case, data shows

Maharashtra: ACB yet to suspend 202 government servants booked in graft case, data shows

Mumbai: Illegal share-taxi services thrive in city

Mumbai: Illegal share-taxi services thrive in city

Thane: Tractor driver held for crushing 8-yr-old girl to death

Thane: Tractor driver held for crushing 8-yr-old girl to death

Maharashtra: Government eyes to generate Rs 50,000 cr from expressway in two years

Maharashtra: Government eyes to generate Rs 50,000 cr from expressway in two years