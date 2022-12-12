Mumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air

Likely rains, city's hope for clean air

The city's air quality continued to remain in the poor category on Sunday after recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 245. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of light rain today, which might settle down the pollutants suspended in air. If there is only drizzle, it may increase the AQI as the pollutants get trapped in moisture resulting in smog.

The IMD has indicated cloudy skies with the possibility of thundershowers and light rain on Monday and Tuesday. This is an unseasonal rainfall due to a cyclone over the coast of Tamil Nadu.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Project Director Gufran Beig, the city's air quality may see a decline or a rise depending on the showers, which the IMD has forecast.