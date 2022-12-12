Mumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air

Huge crowd was seen at Mahim FOB connecting East West last night amid the Dargah festival; another resident expresses concern about stampede like situation. Watch the video
Likely rains, city's hope for clean air
The city's air quality continued to remain in the poor category on Sunday after recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 245. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of light rain today, which might settle down the pollutants suspended in air. If there is only drizzle, it may increase the AQI as the pollutants get trapped in moisture resulting in smog.
The IMD has indicated cloudy skies with the possibility of thundershowers and light rain on Monday and Tuesday. This is an unseasonal rainfall due to a cyclone over the coast of Tamil Nadu.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Project Director Gufran Beig, the city's air quality may see a decline or a rise depending on the showers, which the IMD has forecast.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)