e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Woman sentenced 7 years Rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping, sale of toddler in Palghar

Maharashtra: Woman sentenced 7 years Rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping, sale of toddler in Palghar

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Manickpur police station nabbed the woman when she struck a deal with a buyer.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Woman gets 7 years Rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping, sale of toddler in Palghar | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Palghar: A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district sentenced a woman to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a toddler and selling him.

Extra additional sessions judge S R Vadali of Vasai court found the 45-year-old woman guilty of charges under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 372 (selling minor) of the Indian Penal Code. 

The accused woman was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on her.

The copy of the order issued on December 8 was made available on Monday.

Additional public prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil told the court that the accused had carried the kidnapped toddler and looked out for a customer. She frequented the skywalk on Vasai Road railway station.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Manickpur police station nabbed the woman when she struck a deal of Rs 1 lakh with a police decoy on May 23, 2017, he said.

Read Also
Palghar: Man hits mother mediating in land dispute with roof tile on her head, woman succumbs to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: EC to hear Shiv Sena's warring factions on Jan 5

Mumbai updates: EC to hear Shiv Sena's warring factions on Jan 5

Emission of sulphur dioxide from Mumbai refineries within prescribed norms, says G20 Sherpa of India

Emission of sulphur dioxide from Mumbai refineries within prescribed norms, says G20 Sherpa of India

Watch: Drunk goon flashes knife at shopkeeper in Thane, takes bottle of deodorant after threatening...

Watch: Drunk goon flashes knife at shopkeeper in Thane, takes bottle of deodorant after threatening...

Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena: Election Commission to hear warring factions on Jan 5

Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena: Election Commission to hear warring factions on Jan 5

First time India will be setting the agenda of G20 presidency: Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant

First time India will be setting the agenda of G20 presidency: Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant