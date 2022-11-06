e-Paper Get App
Mumbai Updates l Andheri East By Polls: UBT Shiv Sena leader Rutuja Latke leads by huge margin after second round of counting
Mumbai Updates l Andheri East By Polls: UBT Shiv Sena leader Rutuja Latke leads by huge margin after second round of counting

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
Mumbai Updates l Andheri East By Polls: Rutuja Latke leads by huge margin after second round of counting
Counting for the Andheri East state assembly by polls has started at 8 a.m. There are 200 government officers and employees and 300 police personnel are deployed for the counting process. The counting is being done at Gundavali Municipal School in Andheri.

Rutuja Latke --- 7,818

Bala Nadar--- 339

Manoj Naik--- 113

Meena Khedekar--- 185

Farhana Sayed--- 154

Milind Kamble--- 136

Rajesh Tripathi --- 223

Nota--- 1470

Total counting votes --- 10,437

