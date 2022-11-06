Mumbai Updates l Andheri East By Polls: UBT Shiv Sena leader Rutuja Latke leads by huge margin after second round of counting

06 November 2022 10:07 AM IST
Counting for the Andheri East state assembly by polls has started at 8 a.m. There are 200 government officers and employees and 300 police personnel are deployed for the counting process. The counting is being done at Gundavali Municipal School in Andheri.
Rutuja Latke --- 7,818
Bala Nadar--- 339
Manoj Naik--- 113
Meena Khedekar--- 185
Farhana Sayed--- 154
Milind Kamble--- 136
Rajesh Tripathi --- 223
Nota--- 1470
Total counting votes --- 10,437
Andheri's derelict Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge–which until recently provided seamless east-west connectivity over the railway tracks–is certainly not the last bridge to shut. In the years and decades to come, a few more bridges will have to undergo either major repairs or reconstruction, causing tremendous commuting inconvenience to Mumbaikars.
Railways will run special trains between Mumbai/ Pune and Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.
