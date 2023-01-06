e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Girgaon Chowpatty to get laser shows, water curtains as BMC gears up to beautify city

Friday, January 06, 2023, 09:03 AM IST
Mumbai updates: Girgaon Chowpatty to get laser shows, water curtains as BMC gears up to beautify city
06 January 2023 09:03 AM IST

A patient attacked a resident doctor with a knife at Yavatmal Medical College Hospital. He was injured & is under treatment. This isn't the first incident, earlier also an MBBS student was attacked with a knife: Pravin Dhage, BMC MARD President 

Accused Suraj Thakur was admitted at Yavatmal Medical College Hospital. The accused had stabbed himself two days ago. He's a mentally unstable person. While the doctor was on rounds, the accused attacked him with a knife. Accused arrested: SP, Yavatmal

06 January 2023 08:09 AM IST

Now, enjoy laser shows at Girgaon Chowpatty

Now, the visitors and tourists at Girgaon Chowpatty can soon enjoy laser shows. A water curtain will also be installed to attract the tourists. BMC has estimated around Rs 2.5 crore for the installation and maintenance work and has invited tenders for the same.

BMC has undertaken a 'Mumbai beautification program'. Under this programme, flyovers, chowks, traffic islands and beaches of the city will be illuminated and roads and dividers will be repaired and painted. Wall painting will also be done on the major roads of the city. Thousands of community toilets will also be constructed in Mumbai. Bandra, Mahim, Sewari and Sion fort will be illuminated. The 850 gardens of Mumbai will be repaired and maintained. BMC is going to spend around Rs1705 crore for this project.

The laser show in Girgaon Chowpatty will be made like that of ones in Singapore and Bangkok. BMC has already constructed a viewing deck at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Mumbai: Now, enjoy laser shows at Girgaon Chowpatty
