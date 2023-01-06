e-Paper Get App
Mumbai cops arrest 4 minors for murder of 18-year-old boy in Mankhurd; was hit 14 times with machete & wooden rods reveals post mortem

The deceased has been identified as Taiyab Khan, a resident of Trombay. Police said the accused minors and deceased are all residents of Maharashtra Nagar.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police arrested four minors, on Friday, for hacking to death a 18-year-old boy in the Mankhurd area of the city. The police had recovered the deceased's body in a public washroom near a school in the area and registered a case.

Incident happened in a out-of-use public washroom

According to the police, the five people were involved in a fight often and that the incident happened in a public washroom which has been shut for many years now.

According to Mahadev Koli, senior police inspector, "They were known to be usually involved in local fights. It could be just one fight, just this time they had weapons in their possession. Four minors are booked."

Post mortem reveals victim hit 14 times

A post mortem was carried out which revealed that Khan was hit by the accused minors for 14 times with machete and wooden rods. The victim had scars on his neck, head and both arms.

